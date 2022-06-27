No fewer than 77 out of 2,156 persons tested HIV positive during mass test conducted by Taraba State Agency for Control of AIDS. The mass testing and treatment project in the state was to ensure a HIV free society in Taraba State by 2030.

The director-general of the agency, Dr Garba Danjuma made the disclosure during the weekly review of the performance of the implementation partners working across HIV, tuberculosis, orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) in the state.

He said 36,396 victims of the virus (HIV) in state were under regular treatment while 20,200 have been virally suppressed.

“It is our hope that the name HIV should not be found in Taraba State by 2030. During our mass testing and treatment project over the weekend, only 77 persons were confirmed positive for the virus out of 2,156 tested across 16 local governments areas of the state. We tested 359 children of between 0-14 years old. The 76 out of the 77 victims have already been linked for treatment with various health facilities across the state,” the DG said.

The team leader for RISE Nigeria, Dr Joseph Chiegil, commended Taraba State government for the bold step to ensure the elimination of HIV/AIDS by 2030 and pledged his organisation’s continuous support to ensure the agency succeed in its drive against HIV.