The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni said his administration will use the refund of N18 billion by the federal government for the development of education, healthcare, water supply among other infrastructure across the state.

The Federal Executive Council had, in its weekly meeting last Wednesday, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved N18 billion to Yobe State Government for refund of five federal roads reconstructed by the state government.

Buni, has in a statement from his director general, Press Affairs and Media, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed commended the Federal Executive Council for approving the refund of the amount to the state government.

He assured that the government would judiciously use the funds to provide more infrastructures in many communities across the state.

The governor said the refund will provide the state government the opportunity to execute more people oriented projects that would improve the lives of the people.

“I want to specially commend Mr President and members of the Federal Executive Council for the sense of fairness to the state.

“The refunds would finance other projects that would impact positively on the lives of our people.

“Government would direct the resources into education, healthcare delivery, water supply, employment opportunities and other infrastructure to improve the lives of our people” Governor Buni assured.

He explained that such understanding between the state and federal governments will always spur the state government to commit more resources on Federal projects with direct bearing to the lives of the people.