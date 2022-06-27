Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned further hearing of the suit filed by some indigenes of Lagos State, over alleged neglect in appointments to public offices and career positions, till October 19.

Before the judge adjourned the suit he ordered parties to file pleadings and call witnesses.

The judge, who gave the order while ruling on the objections raised by the respondents in the suit, held that the facts of the case were contentious in nature and as such oral pleadings were necessary.

The judge held, “I have examined the affidavit’s evidence in support of the originating summons and I am of the view that the facts are contentious.

“The plaintiffs’ complaint centred on non-conformity with the Federal Character Commission Act. This requires factual proof of the allegation. The documentary evidence attached to the affidavit in support of the originating summon were dumped on the court for it set out particulars relating to the plaintiff claims.

“Those documents need to be demonstrated by oral evidence.

“In the circumstance and in the interest of justice, I hereby order pleadings to be filed by the parties in accordance with the rules of this Honourable Court,” the judge stated.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter to October 19 for further hearing.

The plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1465/2020 are Yakubu Eleto, Adeyemi Onikoro, Shittu Akeem, Nurudeen Argegbeshola (all lawyers), Chief Muhammed Jamiu, Madam Titilayo Ogun and Gbenga Agoro, who sued for themselves and on behalf of Lagosians Advocacy Group (LAG).

The defendants are: President Muhammadu Buhari, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Senate, Lagos State Governor, Lagos Attorney-General, Lagos House of Assembly and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Others are; All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Civil Service Commission, Lagos Head of Service, Lagos Civil Service Commission, as well as state Local Governments, House of Assembly, Judicial, Teaching and Health service commissions.