Within 24 hours, no fewer than eight persons have been reportedly killed in renewed rival confraternity clashes in different parts of Benin, the Edo State Capital.

The eight confirmed deaths were at various locations of the city as two were killed at Ugbowo -Uselu axis of Benin, while Irhirhi, Ogunmwenhi and Egor axis have one casualty each, making a total of five killed on Wednesday in the clash.

Unofficial reports, however, say three more were killed in the early hours of Thursday in the Egor Local Government Area bringing the total of number to eight within 24 hours.

As at the time of filing in this report detail behind the renewed cult war remained sketchy. Observers are however raising questions about the involvement of some members of the Edo State government security outfit and its sister volunteer agency.

A viral video posted on Wednesday showed a member of the Edo state government security outfit in a pool of his own blood gunned down by unidentified gunmen.

An eyewitness account had it that the gunmen who came in an Audi car opened fire on their victim and waited for some minutes to ensure he was dead before they fled the scene as passers-by scampered for safety

All attempts to get the views of the Edo State command of the Nigerian Police proved abortive as calls made to the police public relations officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, were unsuccessful.