No fewer than nine bandits were killed during a gun battles with the troops and Special Forces of the Nigerian Army in some locations in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State government, in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday, explained that the troops cleared a bandits’ camp at a river line around Rafin Sarki and neutralised five bandits in the vicinity, while many others fled.

Aruwan said in another leg of the fierce encounter, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and neutralised.

The statement said more than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.

“On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military issue jungle hat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men of the Armed Forces and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.

The State government said offensives in the identified enclaves will continue across the State.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby appeals to citizens to continue to volunteer information on bandits, their hideouts as well as their informants and logisticians, via these phone lines: 09034000060, 08170189999,” the statement added.