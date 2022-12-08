The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the attack on the residence of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Senator Lee Maeba.

Effiong, who disclosed this while reacting to the incident, said he had already mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to brief him on the situation.

The CP said: “Well, I don’t have his (Maeba’s) number. I was in an operation in Ogoni, otherwise I would have called him. But I sent a team to that place when some other persons called me to say ‘look at what is happening’.

“When I got a clearer picture of what had happened, I sent Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department to quickly go there and meet with him and ensure something is done.

“So, I have authorised an investigation already and the DC CID will give me an update and as soon as I return I will drive to his place myself.”