Northern Youths have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ignore the resolution of the House of Representatives halting its new cash withdrawal limit policy for banks and other financial institutions.

LEADERSHIP reports that the House of Representatives had on Thursday resolved and asked the CBN to halt the implementation of its new cash withdrawal limit policy slated for January 9, 2023, pending compliance with the provisions of the Act establishing the apex Bank.

The House also summoned the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefele, in accordance with the provisions of the Central Bank Act to brief the Green Chamber on several policies of the Bank in recent times.

But, the youths speaking at a joint meeting in Abuja on Thursday, led by co-convener, Comrade Godwin Meliga, accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, of allegedly working for his political godfathers against the CBN cash limit.

The youths while describing the lawmakers’ resolution as illegal and provocative, said the aggrieved lawmakers ought to head to court if they were not comfortable with the apex Bank’s transformative policies.

The youths said, “The decision of the Speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila-led House of Reps to order CBN to halt the CBN cash withdrawal policy has been condemned and rejected by us. We describe the decision as illegal and case of Legislative Rascality’ taken too far in a bid to protect interest of godfathers who want to use illicit funds to buy votes and launder ill-gotten wealth, and urged the CBN to ignore the resolutions.”