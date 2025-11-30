In his usual strategic capacity for recruiting competent talents, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has put forward a list of three non career ambassadorial nominees distinguished by their substantial expertise and proven records of public service. Among these exemplary selections, the nomination of Ambassador Ayodele Oke succinctly reflects that philosophy which prioritizes his strategic acumen and a deep seated understanding of global affairs.

However, this prudent appointment has, with predictable regularity, been met by a wave of opposition rooted not in contemporary evidence or judicial findings, but in the exhaustive rehashing of allegations that have been conclusively and legally settled. This moment transcends the confirmation of a single individual; it has become a critical juncture for our democracy, posing a fundamental question: shall Nigeria be governed by the immutable principles of law and national interest, or shall we capitulate to the transient and often baseless fervor of trial by media?

The escalating demands for the rejection of Ambassador Oke’s confirmation represents a perilous endeavour to supplant a legitimate court verdict with a verdict of public speculation. This campaign, fueled by recycled headlines and wilful disregard for judicial finality, seeks to establish a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundations of our legal system and compromises our national security. President Tinubu now faces a test of principle and must stand resolute in defending the rule of law against this corrosive form of mob justice.

At the heart of this controversy lies an incontrovertible and deliberately obscured truth: the legal case against Ambassador Ayodele Oke has reached its definitive and lawful conclusion. After a rigorous and transparent six year legal process, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the primary prosecuting authority, formally moved for the termination of the case. In May 2023, the court, acting on this application, struck out the proceedings, a legal outcome that signifies a closure based on the absence of culpable evidence. The official record now states unequivocally that no wrong doing was found.

To persist in vilifying a citizen after such a comprehensive exoneration is not merely to disagree with an outcome; it is to display a profound contempt for our judiciary and the institutions of state that conducted the investigation. It propagates the damaging notion that the court of public opinion holds greater authority than the court of law. The principle of “innocent until proven guilty” is the bedrock of any civilized justice system, and its corollary must be that a formal exoneration restores a citizen’s standing. To deny Ambassador Oke this restoration is to render our legal process meaningless and to endorse a society where allegation alone is tantamount to perpetual condemnation.

Beyond the imperative of up holding justice, the confirmation of Ambassador Oke is a matter of urgent national interest. At a time when Nigeria grapples with complex internal security challenges and navigates a volatile and multipolar global landscape, the deliberate sidelining of a statesman of his calibre would be an act of strategic self sabotage.

Ambassador Oke is not merely a former public servant; he is a national asset whose career embodies a rare synthesis of diplomatic and intelligence excellence. His tenure as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) from 2013 to 2017 placed him at the apex of Nigeria’s external security architecture. In this role, he was directly responsible for overseeing covert operations, strategic intelligence gathering, and counter terrorism efforts beyond our borders. This is not abstract experience; it is hands on, executive command of the nation’s most sensitive external security operations, providing him with an intimate and operational understanding of the transnational threats that confront Nigeria.

Furthermore, his diplomatic credentials are equally formidable. His service as Ambassador to the Commonwealth Secretariat in London was a master class in multilateral diplomacy. In this capacity, he represented Nigeria’s interests within a 56 member international organization, engaging in high level policy dialogues and advancing initiatives on governance, economic cooperation, and bilateral relations. This was preceded by decades of service within the Nigerian Foreign Service and a critical role as Director of Regions at the NIA, where he managed intelligence coordination across Africa, giving him a great understanding of continental dynamics.

This unique profile bridging the worlds of silent intelligence and public diplomacy makes him exceptionally qualified for a senior ambassadorial role. In an era where diplomacy and security are inextricably linked, Ambassador Oke’s ability to navigate both spheres is not a luxury; it is a strategic necessity. To reject his nomination is to willfully disarm our diplomatic corps of one of its most sophisticated, skilled and experienced personnel at a time when we need them most.

The campaign against Ambassador Oke, sponsored by enemies of the country through CSO’s, seek to institutionalize a doctrine of perpetual punishment. It argues that even a legal exoneration, earned through years of judicial scrutiny, is insufficient to cleanse a public figure of allegations. This doctrine is fundamentally unjust and poses a grave threat to our governance.

If successful, it would send a chilling message to every current and future public servant: that accepting a high stakes role carries the incalculable risk of life long infamy, regardless of the truth or the findings of a court. The most capable and patriotic Nigerians may reconsider public service, fearing that their reputations and legacies could be irrevocably destroyed not by evidence, but by the relentless recycling of unproven claims. This would create a governance paralysis, depriving our nation of its best minds and enabling allegation to be weaponized as a standard tool for political assassination.

President Tinubu now has the opportunity to make a powerful statement that will resonate through his administration. By standing firm on the nomination of Ambassador Ayodele Oke, he will affirm that his government is guided by the rule of law, values demonstrable competence and experience, and possesses the courage to act in the long term national interest, irrespective of unfounded and emotive opposition. Competence and celebrated experience must never be sacrificed on the alter of media hysteria.

The Nigerian Senate, in its sacred duty of screening the nominees, must rise to this occasion with wisdom and patriotism. Distinguished senators must look beyond the cacophony of the media trial, examine the conclusive legal record, and recognize the immense strategic value this nominee brings. To reject Ambassador Ayodele Oke would be to sacrifice tangible national security and diplomatic advantage on the altar of public hysteria. It would be a victory for sensationalism over substance and a devastating blow to the integrity of our judicial system.

For the future of our nation’s security, for the strength of our diplomacy, and for the preservation of justice itself, the Senate should confirm this eminently qualified, skilled and experienced patriot.

~ Otunba Msuaan, MON (Otumba Akeweje of Owu-Kuta kingdom) is a commentator on public affairs, and writes from Abuja.