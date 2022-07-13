1xBet is all about rewarding its customers and helping them turn dreams into reality. And that’s exactly what happened to four lucky players that decided to participate in the 1xSafari promotion from 1xBet!

The prizes included a brand-new Honda CR-V and three latest-generation Apple iPhones that were handed to their new owners in a moment of pure joy and excitement for everyone involved.

To participate in the 1xSafari promotion, the four players that had a 1xBet account simply placed bets on their favorite teams and athletes during the promo period. All their bets brought them tickets for the two draws and, with luck on their side, their names were the ones drawn randomly. As soon as the draw was completed, all winners were informed about the great news and received an invitation to 1xBet to receive the amazing prizes!

Tobe Ibekwe, the 1xBet customer that won the Honda CR-V is from Surulere, Lagos, and couldn’t believe it when he got the phone call from the 1xBet representative about the win. This is his biggest win, and he feels it definitely compensates for any lost bets placed to participate in the promo. Furthermore, he can’t wait for the next promotion for another opportunity to win. His advice for anyone that doesn’t believe in the chance to win in these promotions is to believe in luck because it’s a real thing, and you can never know when it’s your turn to win!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max winner, Ireojo Pascal, felt like being on top of the world when he found out about the prize. He plans to use the new smartphone for everyday activities and enjoy 1xBet on mobile as well.

Baniagba Payeboye and Abuya Mujabid both won an iPhone 13 Pro each. Just like the other two winners, it was an unbelievable experience to find out they were the lucky ones. After this experience, they plan to tell everyone about the 1xBet promotions and how anyone can be a winner for real simply by participating.

There’s nothing better to confirm that 1xBet’s promotions can turn anyone into a winner, and all it takes is to create an account and dare to participate. Join Tobe, Ireojo, and the hundreds of other 1xBet winners and register to 1xBet right now to find out about all the future winning chances. Also, don’t forget to follow the bookmaker on social media, as fantastic contests also take place there!

Join the 1xBet community right now and take the first step towards becoming a winner and achieving your goals!