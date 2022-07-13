Founder and Managing Director of

Jedmoon Impex Limited, Chief Edwin Jeffrey Agbim, has disclosed that the firm was established purposely to provide quality, durable, and affordable homes for Nigerians.

Agbim, who noted this during an interview with journalists, also said the firm was charged with the responsibility of putting an end to the housing challenges facing the country.

Jedmoon, which was founded in 2007 by Chief Agbim, has since its establishment embarked on several estate developments to meet the yearning of its citizens.

According to Agbim, “our mission is to create an urban environment with a diverse portfolio of quality affordable real estate development for investors and value for customers, whilst supporting our employees to realize their potentials.”

Speaking further, Agbim said: “Our luxurious houses are built with high quality materials from start to finish. Jedmoon Impex Limited develops long-term relationships with clients by emphasizing Class, luxury, and lifestyle.”

Jedmoon Impex Limited is a world-class real estate company that provides quality, durable and affordable houses for all and it has successfully executed projects like Spring Gardens I, Spring Gardens II, Spring Gardens III, Jedmoon Garden, Phase I, Jedmoon Garden Phase II, Jedmoon III, Jedmoon Court I, Jedmoon Court II to seven and among other gigantic projects.

Jedmoon Impex Limited is also responsible in ensuring that its clients own a quality and affordable homes.