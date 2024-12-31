Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has signed the state’s 2025 appropriation bill into law.

In his remarks while signing the bill, Governor Uzodimma revealed that the administration initially presented N755 billion as the Appropriation Bill but that was however adjusted by the Imo State House of Assembly to N807 billion.

Uzodimma stressed that this is an indication of the robust synergy between the legislature and executive in providing strategic and valuable infrastructure for the sustainable development of the state.

The Governor stated that with a total budget of N807 billion, the massive opportunity for prosperity, wealth creation that will bring the much expected new Imo State to fruition is in the right trajectory and enviable path.

He emphasised that the allocation of over N600 billion into capital project will change the entire landscape of the state.

Governor Uzodimma eulogised the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe and members of the House of Assembly for the seamless passage of the budget.

He said, “In line with the expectations of our global partners, and as clear demonstration of our commitment to global conventions, I am very happy that today, the 2025 Appropriation Bill is being passed for upload on the website by 31st December, 2024”.

The Governor reiterated that the budget tagged: “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities” is designed to drive the economic transformation of the state, through improved infrastructure and industrialisation.

He explained that the aim of the administration was to reposition the state as the choice destination for pragmatic and authentic investors and industrial players in the capital market institution.

The governor also re-echoed his commitment to conscientiously implement the budget and achieve the set goals and objectives tailored towards expanding the economic base of the state.

In his contribution, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olemgbe submitted that the Governor brought the budget proposal before the House on 23rd December, 2024 and members of the House promised to expeditiously consider same.

He commended the governor for the detailed budget presentation, which according to him, must have taken quality time to produce and the percentage of funds allocated to capital expenditure which he said bears eloquent testimony to the readiness of the governor to elevate the state in infrastructure development.

He expressed the commitment of the Assembly to support the executive in speedy implementation of the budget and encourage release of dividends of democracy to the citizenry.