Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel yesterday announced the cancellation of this year’s World Albinoism Day (WAD) slated for today, June 13, across the globe.

This followed series of protests and petitions by aggrieved members of the association against the leadership of the founder, Mr Jake Epele.

The commissioner for women affairs, Dr Ini Adiakpan, explained in a statement yesterday, that the governor’s directive became necessary due to anticipated security infractions following protests by aggrieved members.

The programme was billed to hold today at the Women Development Centre (WDC), along the Ibrahim Babangida Way, Uyo, the state capital.

Epele, who doubles as the president of National Albinoism Association, it was gathered, has insisted on holding the event, despite the ban placed by government.

Therefore, Adiakpan has ordered security agencies to monitor the premises of the WDC, saying it is to forestall further protests and breakdown of law and order.

“The governor is concerned about security infractions by aggrieved members of the association because of protests and petitions against the Jake Epele leadership of the association and such security breaches must not be allowed.

“Security agencies should be on alert in order to nib such crises situations in the bud because Akwa Ibom must continue to maintain its peaceful status among states in the country”, she stressed.