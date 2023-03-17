Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has called on the people of the state to unite and come together in order to build a state that will be beneficial, profitable and conducive for all.

Abe made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, while speaking shortly after he was conferred with a chieftaincy title by the traditional ruler of Igbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa states, Eze Innocent Maduagwu.

He lauded the Igbo community for their contributions to the development of Rivers and Bayelsa states, saying that the Igbos have invested their lives, their materials and their resources into the development of the two states.

The SDP governorship candidate said: “I came here today to receive this honour on behalf of myself, my family and indeed, my friends and my well-wishers. These are uncommon times and uncommon times call for men of honour, men of capacity.

“It is no hidden fact that Igbos of Rivers and Bayelsa states have invested their lives, their materials and their resources into Rivers and Bayelsa and therefore, they are major stakeholders.”

“Over the past few weeks, a lot has happened in our state. I want to say with every sense of responsibility that in Rivers State, all of us, Rivers people have come together to identify a common heritage, a common direction and a common need for us to unite as Rivers people of various extractions to build goodwill and prosperity for our state.

“I think the decision of Igbo community today to honour me is in line with the principle of uniting our state, uniting our people and bringing us together so that we can work together for our state, to build a state that will be beneficial, profitable and conducive for all of us who have made this place our home.”