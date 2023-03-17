Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has promised to release the sum of N570 million to the youths of the state for the construction of their permanent secretariat and accumulated subventions.

Wike made the promise yesterday in Port Harcourt, while speaking at a solidarity rally convened by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, in support of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminalaye Fubara.

The governor, who said the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) will handle the allocation of the 10,000 jobs, asked the youth leadership to follow him right away to the Government House and collect their accumulated subventions totalling N70 million.

Reacting on the trending accusation of drinking N50 million worth of drinks per week, Wike said he would drink more instead of using his money to destroy families.

He said, “Somebody said I spend N50 million to drink in a week, but it is better than spending the money to destroy homes. I like to enjoy myself. They are angry that I want to drink 40 years whiskey to celebrate Fubara’s victory, this time I will bring 80 years whiskey for the celebration.”

Wike took swipes at his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, saying the man did nothing for Rivers State in eight years whereas he (Wike) as junior minister brought N500 million to two different institutions plus other things.

He urged the youths to vote massively for Fubara so that the numerous projects under construction would continue.

Earlier, NYCN chairman in the state, Chijioke Ihunwo, urged the governor to consider the plight of the youths and release the longed accumulated grants.