The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has charged the newly recruited police constable to abhor all forms of lawlessness, human rights abuse, and unprofessional conduct and use their authority to protect citizens, enforce laws, and apprehend criminals.

IGP told the constable, “Throughout your career, demonstrate boldness, responsibility, discipline, and loyalty to the Force, while remaining calm and composed in the face of adversity. As you progress, uphold the values of patriotism and dedication to service”.

IGP Egbetokun was speaking in Bauchi on the occasion of passing out parade of 10, 000 police constables nationwide in four premier colleges and 12 police training schools across the nation.

He reminded them that the uniform they wear and their office are symbols of trust and responsibility, never to be exploited for intimidation, harassment, or perversion of justice.

Represented by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, in Bauchi for the passing out parade of 212 constables for the Bauchi and Gombe zone of the training, the IGP tasked the constables with striving to be perceived as a friend and partner to the public.

“I must charge all the graduating Constables to note that the responsibility of policing requires the highest level of professionalism and integrity, adhering strictly to the rule of law and established procedures.”

IGP explained that the role of the police officer demands empathy and compassion towards the civilian population, particularly the vulnerable, while maintaining firmness and fairness in all interactions.

The chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hamisu Argungu (Retired), had earlier said that the commission is vested with the powers to appoint, which includes recruitment, enlistment, promotion, posting, dismissal, and exercise disciplinary control over members of the Nigeria Police, except the Inspector General of Police, among other powers.

He assured them that the commission would continue to support them and ensure that their career progression would be predictable and within the requirements of established rules and regulations.

Represented by the director procurement office of the commission Ahmed Aliyu said, “I believe that you are aware of the Constitutional Mandate of the Commission, which is provided in Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended).”

Argungu charged them to reciprocate the government’s good gesture and strive to work in partnership with other security agencies to eliminate or reduce the security challenges currently bedevilling the nation

He explained that the commission would closely monitor their activities and will not hesitate to sanction anyone who deviates from the time-tested established Police rules of engagement, while it will also commend and recognise gallantry and commitment to duty.