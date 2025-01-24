Sokoto State House of Assembly has assured the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that it will provide all necessary support for the success of the state command in discharging its duties to the state’s citizens.

The speaker, Tukur Bala Bodinga, stated this when he played host to the state commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, CC Usman Ishaq Alfadarai alongside his senior management staff, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Bodinga affirmed that the commandant arrived at the time when the state faced nefarious acts by enemies of peace and stability, ranging from banditry to terrorist activities.

He says, “I must tell you that prior to this meeting, we received information and reports regarding the game-changing efforts you have been engaging in since your assumption of duty in the state.

and I want to assure you that we will provide all necessary support for your success in discharging your duties to the state’s citizens.”

The commandant stated that the purpose of the visit is to formally introduce himself to lawmakers who are critical stakeholders of governance in the state.

Alfadarai said, “We must acknowledge the efforts and contributions of the lawmakers in the present dispensation for passing legislation that creates an enabling environment for policymakers to operate with.

“The NSCDC resolve to pursue the implementation of its core mandates in the state and therefore solicited the support and guidance of the legislatures.”