The Supreme Court has said Justice Abdu Aboki would bow out of the apex court’s bench after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

Justice Aboki clocked 70 years on August 5, 2022, but the valedictory court session could not hold then due to the annual vacation of the court.

However, the Supreme Court said the valedictory court session would now hold on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Aboki was sworn in as justice of the Supreme Court with seven others on November 6, 2020.

He spent a year and eight months on the Supreme Court’s bench.

Born on 5th August, 1952 in Kano, Aboki had his primary and secondary education in Kano State before he proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he studied Law.

Upon his graduation in 1976, he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in Victoria Island, Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1977.

Justice Aboki was appointed a High Court judge in the Kano State Judiciary in 1987, was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2006 from where he came to Supreme Court in 2020.

He served in various capacities in many committees at different levels of courts in the course of his career and equally attended numerous conferences and workshops where he presented scholarly papers within and outside Nigeria.