The founder, Vision Africa and the gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha has called on the federal government to abolish State of origin.

According to Onuoha, the challenges confronting the nation can be addressed adding that dialogue is the way out.

Speaking at an Inclusive Youth Dialogue Against Electoral Violence, organised by Global Peace Foundation, Vision Africa and IDF International, Onuoha said there was no need for a civil war if dialogue amongst the parties were usefully applied.

“No challenge confronting the nation that cannot be resolved. Dialogue, table discussion is key to settlement of issues.

No need for the civil war if the dialogue between parties were usefully applied,” Onuoha said while calling for the abolition of the State of origin.

“State of origin should be scrapped. It will help in resolving our differences,” Onuoha added.

On his part, Gen Saleh Maina rtd, said the government has set up several programmes for the youth to take advantage of rather than engaging in vices.

According to Maina, engaging in productive ventures will lead to national development.

Maina said in 2023, he knows that some youths will be used to cause political instability adding that it was the reason the dialogue was organised to call on the youths to reject such.

“You have to create a safe space for a violence free election. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow. Don’t destroy your future,” Maina added.

The representative of Advocate for Women with Disabilities Initiative (AWWDI), Patience Ogolo Dickson, said they are the worst hit by election violence.

She said everyone has the right to participate in an election adding that the electoral process must be free and fair without violence.

On her part, the representative of the IDF International, Challom Dung, said they want the youths to engage themselves positively and ensure their votes count, adding that the youths must learn from history how other nations develop and replicate the same to Nigeria.