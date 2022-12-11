The Abuja Film Village has empowered numbers of internally displaced people and some refugees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during a new platform launched in the community, tagged Born Talent Hunt,” in commemoration of the national day for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The managing director of the Abuja Film Village, Dr. Francisca Ibezim, during the launch of the platform said the film village was geared up towards empowering IDPs and refugees for transformative career opportunities in the entertainment workforce.

Ibezim while addressing two finalists, Mr. Og Abbah from Durumi IDP camp in the FCT, and Miss Caroline Ukumu, a refugee from the Republic of Congo, in the talent hunt show created to discover, nurture, expose and launch talent among IDPs and refugees, expressed observation that the film industry is in constant need of the latest costumes, props, and technology as well as relevant human resources.

He Said, “As a means of invigorating the dormant potential within the IDP and refugee community while contributing to economic growth, the Village identified the transformative opportunity in empowering IDPs and refugees through career-building training.

“The training would span fashion design, photography, film editing, singing, and acting as well as beads-making and would be delivered through the “Talent to Enterprise” project.

“Further, the Abuja Film Village would set its target on discovering new talent at the IDP camps under the “Born Talent Hunt” discovery programme during its pilot edition in Abuja,” she said.

She further said that the entertainment industry is in constant need of relevant resources in these areas and welcomes an influx of talented and skilled IDPs into the entertainment workforce.