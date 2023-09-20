The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return issued to Govenor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and directed that the certificate be issued to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18 election, Dr. Nasir Gawuna.

The Tribunal gave the order in its judgement on the disputed Kano State governorship election on Wednesday afternoon.

Delivering the judgement virtually, the Tribunal chairman, Justice Oluyemi Akinatan-Osadebey, said that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP at the time the governorship election.

She also held that there was overvoting in the exercise in favour of Yusuf, and that the margin of lead between the NNPP and APC candidates was not up to the number of cancelled votes.

The Tribunal, therefore, deducted 165,663 votes from Governor Yusuf’s total votes as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.