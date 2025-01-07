The Management of Abuja Steel company has refuted allegations linking the organization to the purchase and smelting of stolen manhole covers, as reported on several social media sites and press channels, stressing that the allegations are entirely baseless and inconsistent with its core values and established operational principles.

A statement from the company signed by Chethan Kumar affirmed Abuja Steel Company as a responsible, tax-paying organization committed to ethical and transparent business practices, strict adherence to industry regulations, with no history of involvement in shady or illegal activities.

Abuja Steel Company, according to him is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement agencies to uncover the truth and bring those responsible for the theft and vandalism of public infrastructure to justice, and expressed confidence that ongoing investigations will exonerate the company from the accusations.

The statement explained that Abuja Steel Company operates on a large-scale industrial framework and do not engage in small-scale business negotiations or transactions with individuals or unauthorized agents, affirming that claims or insinuations that the company deals in such activities are false and misleading.

Chethan quoted the company Director, Dr John Akanya thus “We are a world- class company and part of a group of companies that is the largest steel producer in Nigeria. We are the only steel manufacturing group that is fully integrated with an iron-ore mining and processing factory at Gujeni, Kaduna State. As such we are already moving away from scrap metals to direct reduced iron-ore from our sister company, African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML)”

Abuja Steel Company disclosed that it has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and the source of the condemnable allegation, in order to uphold its reputation and ensure accountability.

The company urged the Nigerian public and its valued customers to disregard the allegations, stating that it perceives them as an attempt by some vested interests to malign its hard-earned reputation, stressing that the company stands resolutely against all forms of vandalism and theft that endanger public infrastructure and safety.

“Our company prides itself on being a cornerstone of responsible industrial practices in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond. We remain dedicated to contributing positively to Nigeria’s economic development and maintaining public trust”, the statement concluded.

Signed

Chethan Kumar

Abuja Steel Mills Ltd