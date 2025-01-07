The hope of the embattled former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola, popular Ibadan radio broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat and school principal, Abdullahi Fasasi to regain their freedom was stagnated on Tuesday as the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan declined their bail applications.

The Court presided by Justice Olawoyi did not grant Naomi and Fasasi’s application following the plea by the state’s Attorney General for more time to investigate the incident.

Naomi, the proprietor of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, Hamzat; and the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, Fasasi were arrested after the children Funfair stampede which resulted in the death of 35 children at the Islamic High School, Bashorun in December.

Hearing on the bail applications filed by the trio commenced on Tuesday amid tight security.

The court has adjourned the former Queen’s case till next week.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had also insisted that those involved in the stampede must face trial, noting however that he was not against the suspects being granted bail in the case.

Makiinde insisted that the case must be heard regardless of the status of those involved.