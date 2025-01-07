Poetvocate and Pan africanist, Maryam Bukar Hassan, has been listed among the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025. She is recognised for her impactful work as a poet, social entrepreneur, and advocate, championing peace, social justice, and maternal health across Africa.

Also known as Alhanislam, Maryam Bukar Hassan is a distinguished speaker, advocate for gender equality and a dynamic voice in the global fight against systemic oppression. Alhanislam has made significant strides in amplifying the narratives of marginalized communities, particularly women.

The LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ 2021 Artist of the Year was born in Nigeria. Alhanislam’s journey into advocacy was deeply influenced by her early experiences and the challenges faced by women in her community. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to social change, she found her voice in poetry, which has become her primary medium for addressing issues such as gender-based violence, poverty, and the marginalization of women.

Her poetry is celebrated for its emotional depth, honesty, and ability to inspire action, making her a resonant figure in both local and international circles. In addition to her work as a poet and speaker, Alhanislam is the founder of the “True My Voice” initiative, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to empowering young people through creative expression and advocacy.

The initiative has gained significant recognition and was recently named a finalist for the UN SDG Awards 2024 in the category of Creativity for Advocacy which was celebrated in Rome. True My Voice harnesses the power of art and storytelling to address pressing social issues, providing a platform for young voices to influence policy and drive change on a global scale.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list by Reputation Poll International (RPI) in collaboration with the Global Reputation Forum, also unveiled the names of other notable Nigerians and African leaders in the roll call. The list, which featured men and women from diverse sectors across the continent, including technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia and environmental advocacy.

According to GRF, “Honorees were chosen for their significant local and global influence as well as their ability to create meaningful change. The 2025 honorees were selected through a rigorous methodology based on integrity, ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

“They were also selected through the impact of contributions to transformative projects and initiatives as well as the recognition and influence within their respective fields,” the GRF said in its statement.

Others on the list include Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOPARL), Memounatou Ibrahima; Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti; Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, and songwriter and worship singer, Osinachi Egbu, better known as “Sinach”.

Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama; Tuma Adama Gento-Kamara of Sierra Leone; Leymah Gbowee of Liberia; Peter Akwaboah of Ghana; Dr. Ladislas Prosper Agbesi of Benin Benin Republic; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III of Nigeria and Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams of Ghana are also among honorees on the prestigious list.

An official recognition ceremony will be held in South Africa to celebrate this year’s honorees. The event will bring together leaders, stakeholders, and honorees to acknowledge their achievements and explore ways to further Africa’s development.