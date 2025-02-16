The new executive of Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) has pledged to promote professionalism and objectivity in reportage of the aviation, transportation, blue and marine economy ministries.

In the association’s election in Abuja on February 12, Ejike Ejike emerged the new chairman of the association after defeating Jude Idu with 18 votes to seven.

Other members elected include Francisca Ogar as the vice chairman after defeating Gabriel Agbeja.

Tyavzua Saanyol emerged the general secretary of the association; Nnaemeka Iheanacho emerged the assistant secretary while Adeola Akinbobola emerged the new treasurer.

Joke Falaju, Chidi Ugwu and Kasim Sumaina retained their positions as financial secretary, welfare secretary and public relations officer (PRO) of the association respectively.

The new chairman, Ejike Ejike, speaking after the election in his acceptance speech, said henceforth, professionalism would be upheld in the activities of the association.

He said he would harness the potential of all ATACA members to ensure that the association improves.

He urged members to cooperate with the new executive while pledging to ensure improved welfare, equity and justice at all times.

The spokesperson of the association, Sumaina also stated in a statement that the immediate past chairman of the association, Mr. Oru Leonard, charged members to be united for a common purpose and carry out their duties professionally in order to serve the Nigerian public effectively.

ATACA is a body of journalists covering the Aviation, Marine & Blue Economy and the Transportation sector in Abuja and its membership is drawn from almost all the major media platforms in Nigeria.

The association prioritise investigation, research and professional journalism, creating a platform for information in the above sectors to be shared among members.