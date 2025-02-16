The Development Initiative for Youth, Excellence, Progress and Stability, as part of efforts to promote health, wellness, and education among young people, has organised a sensitisation programme for students at Gwarinpa Secondary School Abuja to educate them on menstrual hygiene and the true meaning of Valentine’s Day.

Speaking during the sensitisation on Friday, Ambassador Courage Chigere Uchechi said the programme was designed to promote awareness and understanding among students about menstrual health and hygiene and encourage them to adopt healthy habits and practices.

She emphasised the importance of Valentine’s Day, stressing that it is not just a day for romantic love but also a day to show love, kindness, and compassion to oneself and others.

According to her, the aim of the programme was to educate students on the importance of maintaining healthy relationships, respecting boundaries, and promoting self-love.

Courage informed that the Development Initiative for Youth, Excellence, Progress, and Stability is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote education, health, and wellness among young people in Nigeria.

Students were given sanitary pads and other menstrual hygiene products during the programme. They were encouraged to speak out and seek help if facing any challenges related to their menstrual health. She said, “Valentine’s Day is not just for couples, but for everyone to share love, kindness, and compassion. It’s about being patient, persevering, and showing empathy towards one another.”

Responding, the vice principalal of GSS Qwarinpa Secondary School, Bilkisu Ibrahim, applauded the Development Initiative for Youth, Excellence, Progress and Stability for organising a sensitisation programme for students on Valentine’s Day, teaching them about menstrual hygiene and health.

In her remarks, the principal commended the initiative and emphasised the importance of educating students on these critical issues. She encouraged the students to feel free to discuss their menstrual health concerns with trusted individuals, assuring them that the school would provide support and care.