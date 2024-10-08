In a bold move to tackle the rampant infrastructure terrorism threatening the safety and development of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 135 personnel in arms handling.

This intensive training was targeted at equipping the newly unveiled armed personnel of the FCT Command with the capacity to combat vandalism, oil theft, and attacks on critical national infrastructures, as well as ensuring a more secure environment for all.

Speaking at the passing out parade for the 2024 Batch A Arms Training, the Commandant NSCDC, FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu, stated that the arms training was conducted independent of other security agencies.

This, he further said underscores the Command’s dedication to its core mandate of safeguarding national assets and protecting citizens.

The FCT Commandant praised the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, for approving the weapon training programme, and for his significant support in enabling the Command to operate effectively.

He also congratulated the graduates for their resilience and bravery during the challenging exercise while he also emphasised that the exercise demonstrated the trustworthiness of the officers.

Similarly, Odumosu commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bar. Nyesom Wike, for his unwavering support, which he said has been pivotal in enhancing the Command’s operational capabilities through the provision of essential equipment and resources.

He listed the equipment so far received to include operational gadgets and vehicles as well as motorcycles, amongst others.

He added that with the inclusion of the newly trained cohort, the Command is poised to elevate its efforts against vandalism and insecurity, and in ensuring swift responses to emerging threats.

Odumosu further emphasised the importance of professionalism and adherence to the rules of engagement, urging the graduates to remember that with their new responsibilities, trust and accountability were paramount.

“Your ability to conquer this tough training demonstrates that the Federal Capital Territory can rely on you for protection,” he stated, challenging them to protect lives, property, and themselves as they step into their crucial roles.

The FCT Commandant added that, in a nation battling persistent security challenges, the training initiative represents a significant stride toward fostering a safer and more secure environment for all citizens.