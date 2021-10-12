Three hundred thousand young Nigerians are to be trained in film, television, and motion picture production over the next three years in a landmark partnership between Lagos-based KAP Film and Television Academy, and the Mastercard Foundation.

KAP Film and Television Academy is founded by award-winning Nigerian actor, director, and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

According to a statement by Kunle Afolayan to unveil the partnership, he said that the academy focuses on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students.

Afolayan added that the KAP Academy will leverage smartphone technology for the training programme and teaching will be conducted through a learning app.

“The KAP App is a mobile learning application where multimedia content which includes video and audio lessons, visual presentations, video simulations, and interactive testing will be delivered to the students. It will allow students to have access to interactive learning content, industry professionals, community forums, an electronic library, a job board, financial support, contacts, and links among others,” he said.

Nigeria’s Country Head at the Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson said that the Foundation’s partnership with KAP has the potential to create 102,500 jobs for youth in the vibrant creative industry in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) produces approximately 20,000 films annually and generates estimated revenues of up to US$600 million. It is the largest film industry in Africa and the third largest globally, after Hollywood and Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite this growth and scale, many important aspects of the industry remain informal and fragmented. As a result, very few practitioners can reach their full potential creatively and economically. The Foundation’s partnership with KAP has the potential to enable at least 102,500 work opportunities for youth in the vibrant creative industry in Nigeria,” Lawanson said.

KAP Academy’s training programme will include The Masterclass Series, a virtual series of 20 episodes providing e-learning to aspiring filmmakers, covering several aspects of filmmaking from directing, cinematography, and the business of film using Afolayan’s acclaimed movie, ‘The Figurine’, as a case study. The virtual series will be free to watch on KAPtv’s YouTube channel.

Speaking further, Afolayan said the programme will also include two levels of certifications from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design, among others as well as practical hands-on training.

It will also link participants to employment or gig entrepreneurship activities, not only in the film industry via placements and internships, but in related sub-sectors such as fashion, make-up, music scores, editing, and script writing.To ensure young people enrolled in the programme have access to the tools required for digital learning, free tuition and smartphone devices will be offered to students from less privileged backgrounds. These tools are being provided through a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and its Young Africa Works program in Nigeria.

Young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 years old are urged to apply by making a one-minute video pitch. This will help to assesses the level of skill, passion, and socio-economic status of each applicant.

To encourage strong female participation in the training, 50% of the placements in the programme will be given to young women.

The new commissioners are Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof. Musibau Adetunji Babatunde, Mr Olusegun Emmanuel Olayiwola, Dr Taiwo Olabode Ladipo, Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola.