The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has condemned in strong terms the recent hike in fuel pump price, saying it is outrageous, insensitive and ill-conceived.

In a statement by the national chairman of the party, Rev. Olusegun Obaje Peters, it said that it was obvious that an increase in fuel price will impose more hardship on citizens, worsen their plights and further stagnate the economy.

The party said it was curious that the Federal Government would contemplate a fuel price hike soon after the #Endhungerprotest, as if the welfare of the people does not matter as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. It noted that governments at all levels are obliged to deliver fruits and dividends of democracy not hardship, hunger and carnage.

“Nigerians voted for a fair deal and better life, not deprivation, destitution and poverty. Government exists to articulate and implement people-oriented policies, programmes and projects that will boost citizens’ standards of living, not to impoverish and frustrate them.

“Nigerians are resilient, resourceful and industrious, they should be encouraged, motivated and provided with an enabling environment to maximise their potentials and contribute to nation building.

“Accordingly, ACC demands the immediate reversal of fuel hike from ₦880 and above to ₦617. Federal Government had assured Nigerians of lower fuel price when the last increase was imposed on them, stating that more supplies of petroleum products would bring down the prices. Today, the reverse is the case due to a lack of political will to sanitise the oil sector of corruption and incompetence. Nigerians have suffered enough, there is no need to impose more hardship on them for any reason or for no reason whatsoever,” it said.

ACC urged the federal government to approve licence to qualified Nigerians to build private refineries and remove all the bottlenecks in so doing, adding that it was time to end hardship in the country through conservative governance. It added that Nigerians desire and deserve compassionate leaders with the milk of human kindness, saying the ACC promises a better Nigeria with conservative ideology.