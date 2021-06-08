The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has alerted Nigerians to an alleged smear campaign by Obinna J. Nwankwo against the Zenith Bank brand.

According to a statement by the deputy head of Communications, ACJHR, Lady Jasmine Akpeh, she said in the piece, filled with spurious speculations, infantile falsehoods, improbable conclusions and crass ignorance of the workings of a bank, the hireling, Mr. O. J. Nwankwo attempted to smear the Zenith Bank brand and the personality of the deputy managing director, Ms. Ada Umeoji.

She said in the poorly executed job, Zenith bank, the overall best bank in Nigeria, was targeted for smear.

She further explained that Zenith Bank did not get to where it is today without excellence corporate governance and adoption of international best practices in all its affairs.

Akpeh added that members of the management team of the bank are not mediocre to flout the rules as alleged by the hireling that the bank was using depositors’ money for politics.

She said, “It is disheartening that the author of the piece wrote for Mr. Soludo, himself a former Governor of the Central Bank and who should have known that it was not possible for just one officer in a bank to get access to depositors’ funds and use same for politics or was that a possibility in the days of Mr. Soludo as CBN Governor?

“We respectfully call on Mr. Soludo and his political Godfather, Chinedu Obidigwe to know that smear campaigns against fellow aspirants in the same party cannot help him or the Party to win elections.

“Zenith Bank is an international brand and one ill-bred political hireling cannot bring it down. Politicians only resort to smear campaigns against rivals when they are afraid of losing to such rivals.

“Fear of possible rejection by delegates is the usual reason for resort to smear attacks.

“It must be stated that family members of bank officials are free and allowed by law to run for elections or pursue their individual life aspirations.

“That a brother to the Deputy Managing Director of the Zenith Bank is running for election and is targeted for such attack is a clear signal that the young man is coasting to victory as no one in a race ever turns back to attempt to stop those behind him.”