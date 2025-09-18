Civil society groups have called for action on claims that billions of naira meant for constructing smart schools in Enugu State have been misappropriated.

The coalition, under the Global Gender Safety and Moral Development (GGSMD) alleged that Sujimoto Luxury Construction Ltd diverted ₦5.7 billion from the ₦11.45 billion project fund.

At a press conference in Abuja, GGSMD’s executive director, Godwin Erheriene, said the matter must not be trivialised, warning that the loss went beyond financial terms. “Every child denied access to a smart school is a child pushed closer to ignorance, idleness, crime and hopelessness,” he said.

The schools, designed to integrate technology and modern learning, were conceived as innovation hubs to equip children with 21st-century skills and reduce the lure of cybercrime. The coalition said that by abandoning the project, Sujimoto had “attempted to mortgage Nigeria’s educational future for selfish gain”.

The group accused the company of securing the contract through a Jaiz Bank bond and diverting the funds via a Zenith Bank account, without the consent of the Enugu State Government.

It urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intensify investigations, recover the missing funds and ensure full accountability, arguing that the case is not just about corruption but “the destiny of Nigerian children”.