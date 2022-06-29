Following allegations of spousal abuse levelled against him, Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani’s husband, Austin Faani, has denied the accusations, saying he is not a violent person.

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani had announced on Tuesday that her marriage to Austin was over in order to stay alive.

The actress said she had to leave the marriage because she does not want to die or go “missing” while living in her paradise.

However, her husband, who is a movie producer, took to his verified social media handle on Tuesday night to debunk the allegation of domestic violence against his wife or any woman.

Austin disclosed that the truth about his marriage would be out in due time.

The movie producer wrote on his Instagram page, “I am not a violent person. Personally, I detest violence in any form. I have never raised my hand on any woman in my life, including my wife.

“Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it, the one person who started the talk will in due time continue to talk. Let light lead.”