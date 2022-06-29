An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, has restrained members of the State House of Assembly from continuing with further impeachment proceedings against the State’s deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

The court presideded over by Justice Oladiran Akintola, on Wednesday, ordered the lawmakers to stop further process against the deputy goverror.

It was gathered that the Assembly was billed to read Olaniyan’s response to the allegations levelled against on Wednesday morning.

This was just as the court adjourned the matter to Tuesday, July 5, 2022 for hearing.

This was to allow the Assembly to respond to issues raised by the Deputy governor.

Director of legal services of the State Assembly, Olabanji, represented the lawmakers, while Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN, led Olaniyan’s legal team.