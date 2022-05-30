The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, has condemned the recent crisis between Policemen and soldiers along Numan Road in the State.

The crisis resulted in exchange of fire and unfortunate killing of military officer in the line of duty.

A statement by the spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the CP has ordered the immediate arrest of policemen involved and a comprehensive investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.

The CP warned that attack on security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

He equally reiterated the commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property while stressing that it was vital to work with other sister security agencies in protecting the fundamental rights of security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

The police boss called for calm as the top management of the both security agencies were doing everything legally possible to address the situation.