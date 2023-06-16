Friday, June 16, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Adamu Running APC Like Garrison Commander, Party’s National Vice Chair Alleges

Says party now a shadow of its boisterous self

by George Agba
24 seconds ago
in Politics
Adamu
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

National vice chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh’d Lukman, has again descended verbally on the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying the latter was running the party like a garrison commander in Army barrack without the inputs of members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

As a result, he said the governing party had become a mere shadow of its boisterous self, with the day-to-day administration of the national secretariat and key decisions involving party activities taken at the discretion of the national chairman.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Friday titled, ‘Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ Lukman accused Adamu of treating NWC members like his appointees.

The former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said: “The sad reality is that the APC as constituted today is only a shadow of itself, with a national chairman who is highl