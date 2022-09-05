General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has identified the neglect of traditional rulers by previous administrations as one the causes of the challenges facing the country.

He stressed that Nigeria was facing a series of problems because the kings had been sidelined from governance.

While opening the 40th Holy Ghost Convention of The Sword of the Spirit Ministry with theme: “The Kings of Glory” held at the International Conference Centre University of Ibadan, Adeboye maintained that the reason, “we have some of the problems we have in our country today is because they have tampered with the power of our kings.

“If we restore the dignity, the ability and glory of our kings all will be well. That is why in Yoruba land we call them Alashe, those one who ruled by decree. That is it”, he said.

Speaking from the scriptures, Genesis Chapter 1:3, Psalm 20:10, Ecclesiastes 8:4, to back up his preaching, he said, “God is the one who ruled with decree and you cannot query him, He is the someone that will do what he wants and nobody can query him.

In his welcome address, the president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Bishop Francis Wale Oke said, “about 40 years ago, the maiden edition was held in the city of Ilorin, since then it had become a platform of the move of God, providing believers of all denominations opportunities to be blessed, empowered and to enjoy rich fellowship and divine connection of all kinds.