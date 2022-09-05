Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter said it had uncovered a grand plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2023 general elections.

The party alleged that the leadership of the APC has perfected a plot to compromise the electoral process by recruiting fake Youth Corps Members to serve as Presiding Officers during the general elections.

The state spokesman of the PDP, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, said the plot was hatched in a meeting attended by Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and other leaders in Abuja.

At the meeting, PDP alleged that a marching order was given to them to quickly identify five leaders in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to coordinate this evil plot.

Peretei alleged that “If the 2023 elections were to be about dividends of democracy delivered to the people, the APC knows, it does not stand any chance of winning. Their recent outing in Osun State Gubernatorial Election has also opened their eyes to the reality that, not even the bullion vans can save them from imminent failure, hence the ploy to resort to any available tricks in the books.”

According to him, “For example, in Ondo State, where civil servants have become the butt of every joke, especially teachers whose promotion letters were withheld for not presenting Masters in Education degrees or forced to attend Public Service Training Institute, Ilara-Mokin for a whooping N130,000.00 per person must not be allowed to freely exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates. In a free and fair election, the civil servants will certainly revenge their humiliation and frustration over the years.

“Our party calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, not to allow itself to be used in this unpatriotic act. If President Muhammad Buhari failed tragically to provide security, and also failed to sustain the prosperous economy he inherited, the least expectation from him is to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023. He should not allow, desperate politicians in his party destroy whatever is remaining of his battered image.

“Our party urges Nigerians desirous of rescuing and rebuilding our dear country to be vigilant at all times, especially during the elections, as choices open to them is either to allow the incompetent APC government to continue in power or stop the present drift at all costs.”