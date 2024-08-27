Katsina State government has announced plans to invest over N30 billion to boost food production and enhance agricultural activities in the state.

The state governor, Umaru Radda, made this known in a press briefing after returning from a one-month vacation.

He said part of the investment would go towards establishing agricultural mechanised centres in each local government area.

These centres will train farmers on modern agricultural techniques and supply them with necessary facilities, including modern tractors, combine harvesters, improved seeds, and other equipment.

Radda added that the government plans to make irrigation a yearly event by providing solar boreholes and water-pumping machines to support farming activities.

Acknowledging the current economic hardship faced by the people of Katsina State, and appealed for patience and understanding, assuring that the government is working to introduce measures to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The governor also announced plans to recruit additional members of the Community Watch Corps and deploy them to local government areas facing severe security challenges, commending the people of the state for their support and calling for continued prayers to address the insecurity issues in the state.

He expressed his commitment and zeal to serve the people, stating that he returned from his vacation with renewed energy and dedication.