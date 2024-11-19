Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has expressed confidence that industries will soon return to Oyo State with ongoing efforts by his ministry to guarantee reliable and affordable power supply in the state.

Chief Adelabu also highlighted some of the major impacts by the Ministry of Power through ongoing projects and grid-related infrastructures aimed at improving power supply in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Bolaji Tunji, the minister gave the assurance at the weekend during the Jericho Business Club 2nd Anniversary Socio-Economic Summit held at the Civic Center in Ibadan where he engaged in a discussion on the theme: “Powering Oyo State for Industrialisation and Economic Development,” alongside other stakeholders in the power and renewed energy sector.

Adelabu stated that, “If we can ensure that we have a very good source of power in Oyo State that is reliable and affordable, I believe that the industries will return because the market is here, the population is here and the proximity to Lagos State is also here, and Ibadan is even the center of the Western Region. So, it is an attractive place for industries, but the environment must be made conducive for them to come.”

The minister highlighted some of the programmes of his ministry that have major impacts towards ensuring steady electricity supply in Oyo State with grid related infrastructures, especially transmission and projects which are currently at different stages of development.

“We all know about the Ayede substation at Ring road, that’s one of the oldest substations in the country. We all know our population at that time, we all know the level of economic activities at that time, the population and activities have outgrown this substation. We have done a lot of upgrades for the substation but it is not enough.

“I’m happy to announce to you that there’s a new proposal for another 330KV substation at Asejire under the FGN Power Company Initiative of PPI under the Siemens project. If we have two substations in Ibadan, then we don’t have problem,” Adelabu stated.

The Minister further told participants on the impact of the ministry across other zones in the state including Oyo, Ogbomoso as well as Oke Ogun zones.

“There’s a new 32KVA substation in Oyo, a single circuit substation that is working fine, we are going to upgrade it to double circuit.

“In Ogbomoso substation, there is a completed substation. I was there to see the substation, but it is not yet energised. It has not yet been connected due to one reason. There is a line that it will be connected to coming from Ilorin, the work was abandoned before I resumed, we have resumed work and FEC (Federal Executive Council) have approved the fund. I believe it will be completed in the next six months and become operational,” Adelabu said.

Similarly, the minister disclosed that, “We are also revamping the 132KV substation at Eleyele and UI under the FGN Presidential Power Initiative. We are also working on the mobile substation for the University of Ibadan.”

He commended Prince Yemi Soladoye for securing land for the newly proposed 132KV substation at Lalupon and Igbo Elerin axis in Lagelu local government of the state. “It has been approved and work has started. I was able to contact Prince Soladoye and he was able to talk with the villagers and he was able to give us the required land, that’s a good news for the Ibadan outer city,” Adelabu added.

The minister added that there is a grid extension at Iseyin and Itesiwaju local government areas in the Oke-Ogun zone of the state, adding that the work was ongoing towards improving electricity supply in Okeho, Ilero and the environs.

He assured that very soon, “all my people in Oke-Ogun will have a stable power supply.”