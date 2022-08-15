ADM Energy, a natural resources investing company, has announced the completion of the 17th Lifting at the Aje Field, part of OML 113 offshore Nigeria.

The Lifting totalled 94,187 barrels with a net share of 8,683 barrels to ADM, which equates to ADM’s profit interest of approximately 9.2 per cent.

The nominated offtake partner for the Lifting was Mercuria, a global energy and commodity group. The proceeds of the Lifting will be used to continue work on the development plans for the Aje field with the JV Partners. The Field Development Plan at Aje includes the potential drilling of three new wells to significantly increase production of oil and gas liquids at the asset.

CEO of ADM Energy, Osamede Okhomina, said: ‘This is the third Lifting since we nearly doubled our interest in the Aje Field and it comes at an exciting time for the asset. With PetroNor now on board after taking a considerable stake in Aje, we look forward to pushing ahead with its development alongside our partners.

The proceeds from the Lifting will help us to build on and refine the plans for Aje’s expansion, which we believe can bring considerable additional production and value to the asset.’

ADM Energy holds a 9.2 per cent profit interest in the Aje Field, and this is the third lifting since the Company finalised an agreement in December 2020 to consolidate its interest in the asset.

Covering an area of 835km offshore Nigeria, Aje is an oil producing asset rich in gas and condensate reserves and currently has two producing wells, Aje-4 and Aje-5.