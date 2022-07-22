The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) has revealed that its SMASHED project, an advocacy against underage alcohol drinking, reached over 65,000 adolescents in 35 institutions across Nigeria in the last five years.

The BSG chairman, Baker Magunda stated this at the launch of the fourth edition of the SMASHED program in Abuja, as part of the renewed commitment to addressing the menace of underage drinking in the country.

SMASHED project is an underage drinking program of the BSG; an umbrella body for leading brewing companies in Nigeria who are members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). They include Guinness Nigeria, Nigeria Breweries, and Ab-In Bev.

SMASHED is a global project that started in 2005 and the idea behind the project is to use drama and theatre to help adolescents understand the dangers of alcohol to their health.

Speaking at the event, Magunda noted that the renewed effort is aimed at furthering the objective of the SMASHED project in line with the global strategy to reduce the harmful effects of underage consumption of alcohol. As a Beer Sectoral Group, Guinness Nigeria adopted this initiative and it’s been about five years since it was properly launched in Nigeria. He mentioned that over the last five years the SMASHED project has been able to directly reach out to 65,000 adolescents in 35 institutions including the public sector which could have only been able to achieve through the great support of the ministries present at the event.

Magunda said that “Every time the young people experience the core messages of the SMASHED project through drama, it sticks because the message is clear and it also allows the young people to avoid the social pressures of trying alcohol before they are of the age to do so.

“At BSG, we are committed to this and we will continue to invest in this programme”, Magunda added.

The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu who was represented by Dr. Apeh Andrew at the event stated that the government, commercial enterprises, and indeed the entire citizenry have a sheer social obligation to make a positive impact on society.