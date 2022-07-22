Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it is set to arraign a former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and others over alleged N109 billion fraud.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said on Thursday that the commission would arraign Idris at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on today (Friday) before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi.

Idris and others face 14 charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.

He will be arraigned alongside three others, including: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

The minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, informed Idris of his suspension in a letter dated May 18.

The federal government suspended Mr Idris as the Accountant-General of the Federation after his arrest in Kano over the fraud allegation.