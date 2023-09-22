Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been placed in Pot 2 for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw.

The seedings for the draw which was released on Thursday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), means Jose Peseiro-led team could face one of the African bests – Morocco, Senegal or Egypt at the continental showpiece slated for Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

Nigeria are in Pot 2 alongside Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso. This means, the Eagles can’t face Ghana or Cameroon in the group stage of the competition.

In Pot 1 are Hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt.

Pot 3 has South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania, while Guinea Bissau, Namibia, Mozambique, Angola, Gambia and Tanzania are in Pot 4.

The draw will be held on October 12 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the biennial competition from January 13 to February 11.