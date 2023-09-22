The organisers of the 2023 National Youth Games said top music icons have been lined up to thrill fans at the opening ceremony on Saturday, September 23 in Asaba, Delta.

Fred Edoreh, the NYG media officer, who disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday, said the musicians including Spyce, May D, Khaid and Cooler Lane are billed to perform at the opening and closing ceremony respectively. “Boy Spyce and May D are billed to feature at the opening ceremony on September 23, while Khaid and Cooler Lane are scheduled for the closing ceremony on September 30.

“The initiative is in keeping with the promise of the state to present the National Youth Games like never before, to leave a memorable experience of sports and fun on the contingents and spectators.

“Edo-state born, Spyce who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Marvin Records is easily remembered for his hit songs “EP” and “Folake” (Folake don pompous), and his breathtaking cover of Wizkid’s song, “Essence” Edore said.

According to Edoreh, May D, an Alumni of the University of Lagos and presently with Davido Music Worldwide, came into the music scene with “Soundtrack” which hit 10 million views on YouTube right on release.

The chairman, Delta Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta for his unreserved support for the games.

Okowa said that the governor had not only ensured the success of the game, but also raised the bar of the games which is aimed at a quintessential mix of sports and entertainment.

“The government has demonstrated to Nigerian youths that sports is life and to give the entire nation a taste of the inspiring “More Agenda” of the state,” he said.