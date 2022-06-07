Former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has congratulated Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye on his maiden Nation team call-up for Nigeria’s 2023 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Adeleye has been in the doldrums in recent years, playing in the second tier of Israeli football until last season when his team gained promotion.

Adeleye was a constant performer last season, keeping seven clean sheets in 26 appearances in all competitions to help his side stay afloat in the Israeli Ligat ha’Al.

The 22-year-old got rewarded for his performances as he made the cut for the Super Eagles squad that would take on Sierra Leone and Mauritius later this month.

Former Super Eagles boss Eguavoen was in charge of the Super Eagles between last December and March this year. He coached Adeleye at Under-17 level, but he failed to include the agile shot-stopper in his squad for the last AFCON and the World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

However, following Adeleye’s invitation to the Super Eagles camp, Eguavoen congratulated him on the feat and wished him success with the three-time African champions.

“Welcome to the Super Eagles, Leye. Wish you the very best on this new career highlight”, Eguavoen said via his Twitter page.

Adeleye faces serious competition with Francis Uzoho in the goalkeeping department. Still, with Jose Peseiro still searching for his best eleven, the 22-year-old could get a chance.