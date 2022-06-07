The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has banned the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja from hosting domestic football league matches and other competitions.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, gave the directive in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and sent to media houses yesterday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said the decision was to ensure that the Stadium is in good shape for use for international matches of the national teams.

“In order to keep the main pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in good enough shape for use for international matches of the national teams, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has directed that the stadium be closed to usage by club sides for any domestic competition.

“The Stadium will henceforth be used only for matches involving the national teams. This directive takes immediate effect,” the statement read.

Prior to the ban, the stadium was the home ground of Kano State owned football club, Kano Pillars who were banished to Abuja to play their remaining matches in the 2022 NPFL season by the League Management Company (LMC) for breaching the Nigeria Professional Football (NPFL) Rules during their MatchDay 23 fixture against neighbours Katsina United in Kano on Saturday, April 16.