Morocco and DR Congo played to a 1-1 draw in their second Group F fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in San Pedro on Sunday evening, a duel that ended in a feisty confrontation between both sides.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa came off the bench to earn a merited point for DR Congo against AFCON favourites Morocco.

Under sweltering conditions in San-Pedro, it was the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists who grabbed the lead when Achraf Hakimi headed home from the Hakim Ziyech corner on six minutes

But the underdogs did not relent and were rewarded for their perseverance when Silas tucked the ball into the net from fellow substitute Meschack Elia on 76 minutes

Kenyan referee Peter Kamaku had to stand still on the side with card in hand, as players and coaches from both ends had a go at each other in a confrontation that started between Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui and DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba.

The arguments had started in added time when Mbemba went down, Kamaku called in a stretcher and he refused to get on it, and had to be forced to step out of the field before coming on, a yellow card on top.

Mbemba and Regragui had an argument at full time, attracting members of each team to flood into the pitch. The drama at the end of the match was more or less a picture of the rest of the match on the green as both sides gave a good account.

Morocco moved onto four points at the top of Group F following their 3-0 win over Tanzania in their tournament opener, while the DRC have two points after a 1-1 draw with Zambia.

Morocco will win the group by beating Zambia on Wednesday with DRC Congo still well in the hunt for a last-16 spot.