The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has said that it will stage a mega protest march to press home its demand for the immediate suspension and investigation of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over alleged abuse of office.

The opposition party has fixed January 18, 2024, for the protest march.

This is just as it has also disclosed that during the protest, it would in strong terms condemn the unacceptable corruption scandal involving the Minister and submit more facts to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The YPP had in a petition dated January 10, 2024, addressed to President Tinubu, and signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, made its demands on the grounds that Tunji-Ojo lacked the integrity to continue to be in office while the investigation on the allegations against him goes on unhindered.

According to Amakiri, the allegations were heavy and huge, hence Tinubu should not delay to suspend him.

The petition was on the heels of N438.1 million allegedly paid to Ojo’s New Planet Project Limited by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under the leadership of the suspended Minister Betta Edu.

He said: “The Young Progressives Party, YPP, as a party committed to promoting accountability, and good governance, hereby submit this petition against Mr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, the Minister of Interior, citing abuse of office.

“We have gathered evidence that a company owned by Mr Tunji Ojo, New Plant Project Limited was paid a total sum of N438.1 million by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under the leadership of Dr Beta Edu, for consultancy services. This payment was part of the N3 billion awarded to several consultants for the National Social Register contract, which was intended for cash transfers and social investment programmes.

“The payment made to Tunji Ojo’s company, New Planet Project Limited, include N279 million for the verification of the list and an additional N159 million for the same purpose. It is worth noting that the company, which was registered March 3, 2009, with registration number 804833, has Minister Tunji Ojo and his wife Abimbola, listed as directors with Gbadamasi Gbadamasi Clement as company’s secretary.

“We strongly believe that Minister Tunji Ojo’s actions are in direct violation of the Nigerian Constitution and the Code of Conduct law. Sections 5 and 6 of the Code of Conduct law clearly prohibits public officers from engaging in conflicts of interests and participating in any business other than farming.

“It is a known fact that contact of this magnitude could not have been approved except by the Federal Executive Council, which Minister Tunji Ojo is a member.”

The petition also accused Tunji-Ojo of deceiving the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve the contract to his own company, and therefore described his actions as pretentious and mischievous.

The petition further insinuated that the Minister must have obtained the contract through his former aide and National Programme Manager for Grants for Vulnerable Groups, Thails Apalowo, while he (Tunji-Ojo) was serving as a federal lawmaker representing Akoko North Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

YPP, therefore, demanded: “The immediate suspension of Minister Tunji Ojo to prevent any further abuse of office; The conducting of a comprehensive and independent investigation into the alleged misconduct, involving appropriate authorities and agencies.

“Initiating appropriate legal actions against Minister Tunji Ojo if found guilty of abusing his position; The support of a massive advocacy march on Monday January 16, 2024 to further amplify these demands; The consideration of any other demands or measures that may be necessary to effectively address this issue.”

The party added that, “As the President, we trust that you will give this petition the due consideration it deserves and take the necessary actions to uphold accountability and the rule of law.”