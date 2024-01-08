President, Nigeria Football Federation NFF, Mr. Ibrahim Gusau, has asked Nigerians not to lose hope, but be optimistic, that the Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles will gain victory at African cup of Nation AFCON championship which kicks – off in February 2024.

Gusua gave the assurance during an interactive session with journalists yesterday at in Ikom LGA of Cross River State when the Minister for Sports Development Senator John Owan-Enoh, held a Thanksgiving Service at Holy Family a Catholic Church in the LGA.

The NFF President averred that Nigeria’s chances of winning the 2024 edition of Africa cup of Nation AFCON are very bright.

He said that the federation has done a lot of preparation, ensuring that the players are kept fit for the tournament, coupled with the federal government’s quick response to release of funds to enable the federal carry out it’s task, he is optimistic that the Eagles will win the championship.

The football tournament which was supposed to take place last year, was moved to this year and will take place in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January 2024.

“Our chances at the upcoming AFCON are very bright. We have done much to prepare our national football team well for the continental football fiesta.

AFCON, which was to be held last year, was moved to this year and will be held in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January 2024.

“Our chances at the upcoming AFCON are very bright. We have done much to prepare our national football team well for the continental football fiesta.

“Government has so far approved what we requested for to enable us have good participation at the Nations’ Cup. So we are confident that we are ready to beat other competitors.

“We have 25 quality, young and vibrant players to represent Nigeria. I want to say that we we’re ready to do the country proud.”

RELATED No Content Available

“We want Nigerians to support the team with prayers, which reason we have joined the sports minister in Ikom to jointly pray for the players and success.”He maintained.

The NFF president stated that arrangements were in top gear to holistically get the football body sanitized to provide the the Eagles with better chances at the premier and other leagues.

In his words, Gusau said, “We’re still trying our best to clear the backlog of what we met.

“With what we are doing in the less than two years, we hope to completely sanitize the system to consolidate our winning chances at all continental championships and better our leagues”.