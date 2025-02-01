Rotary Club of Abuja-Aso Golf has paid WAEC/NECO fees for some indigent students at the Model Secondary School (MSS) in Maitama and also renovated the school’s signpost.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sum of N647,000 was donated by the club to take care of the examination fees of 10 indigent students in the school.

Making the presentations, president of the club, Lizzy Ulunma Asomugha, said the exercise was part of Rotary’s Community Development Service to her immediate environment.

She said the donations would enable the leas privileged students excel in their academic endeavours.

Asomugha who was the first Nigerian female professional golfer and former vice president of African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO), said she has always adopted the school anytime she finds herself in a leadership position because it’s environment and children coming from Gishiri, Mpape etc trekking to school.

She commended the FCT Minister for renovation of the Government schools in FCT and calling on the federal government to do more.

Star girl as fondly called by her fans appreciated the Principal of the school and advised the students to focus on their studies so that they can excel and become a global icons like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed and Femi Adeshina.

The Club Polio Chair, Rtn. Maureen Chukwurah talked to the students the importance of maintaining proper hygiene especially rugular washing of hands.

Rtn. Chike Mbonu, D9127 zonal coordinator 2 stated that Rotary’s founding principles was for Rotarians to gain understanding of humanitarian issues through international services and education exchange programmes.

So I commend the Magic President Liz for the outreach at MSSM.

He added that the essence of Rotary was to serve humanity and help the less privileged, stressing that the beneficiaries of the kind gesture of the Rotary Club of Abuja-Aso Golf must ensure they take advantage of the opportunity to do well in their exams so as to advance their education.

Rtn. Emem Alban encouraged the students to ensure that they concentrate on their studies, adding that the foundation was now.

“Whatever you want to be in future starts from now.

“Be focused on your studies, keep your head down and the sky is your limit,” she said.

Rtn. Ibe Onyebuchi, charged the students to be positively different in all their endeavour, narrating her life story in 2008.

Dr. Judith Olure Irewole, the Principal of the school, expressed her gratitude to the Rotary Club of Abuja-Aso Golf for the kind gesture, adding that the school management would continue to partner the club to achieve her goals.

“We so elated and highly honoured to receive the Rotary Club of Abuja-Aso Golf in our school today for the presentation of a cheque that will cover the payments of 10 students for WAEC/NECO.

“I want to give kudos to the club for their service to humanity. Infact, there cannot be any right time because these 10 students were already jittery and worried about how they were going to register for the exams as the closing time for the registration was at hand.

“For the club to come in and salvage the situation, thereby relieving the stress from their parents, it is not a mean thing at all and MSS Maitama is not taking it for granted.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the FCT Minister for the great work he is doing in the area of education in the capital city.

“There are alot of renovations going on, not just in MSS Maitama, but also in all the various schools scattered around the FCT.

“The minister is indeed very mindful of developing education in the FCT and we believe he will continue to do more in this regard,” she said.

Akanu Ugonma Okorie PhD, Senior Mistress, Special Duties noted that the club had earlier embarked on a renovation of the school’s signpost prior to the visit, adding that the new signpost was very beautiful and a more modern LED powered design.

Chigozie Nwoji, a science student in MSS Maitama and one of the beneficiaries of the donation said he was so excited and overwhelmed by the kind gesture from the club.

“Most times our parents find it difficult to raise money to pay our fees because they simply cannot afford it.

“The pressure on my parents and myself was much as the deadline for payment of our WAEC/NECO fees was January 31st. So this has really gone a long way to relieve everyone of the stress.

“I sincerely appreciate the Rotary Club of Abuja-Aso Golf for coming through and remembering people like us in the time of our need,” he said.

Abike Abdulsallam, an art student and also one of the beneficiaries prayed for God to bless and replenish the pockets of the donors, adding that she had being through alot of difficult times.

“Without their help, so many of us wouldn’t have been able to write our WAEC/NECO exams this year.

“So, we thank them so much and use this opportunity to call on other well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to emulate what the Rotary Club of Abuja-Aso Golf has done for us,” she said.

NAN also reports that other members of the President’s team on the school outreach include; Rtn. Emma Onyema (PE), Rtn. Emem Alban, Rtn. Ibe Onyebuchi, Rtn. Maureen Chukwurah and Arc. Zulaiha (a friend of the president).

The rest were; Mrs Philomena (a former colleague of the president), Rtn. Dupe Abosede (past Assistant Governor), Rtn. Chike Mbonu (zonal coordinator), Ken Madubuko, Vanessa, Rtn. Kate Adamu, MFR and President of RCA, CBD. (NAN)