As anticipation builds for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakech, Morrocco this Monday night, speculation is rife that Morocco’s star right-back, Achraf Hakimi, may clinch the coveted African Player of the Year award ahead of Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman

Hakimi, who has been a standout performer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), played a pivotal role in leading Morocco to the Bronze medal final at the Olympic Games in France.

Reports suggest that Hakimi’s versatility and high-profile performances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League may give him the edge over Lookman, despite the Nigerian winger’s impressive achievements with Atalanta and the Super Eagles.

Lookman had a stellar season, highlighted by a historic hat-trick in the Europa League final that secured Atalanta’s first-ever European title. He also spearheaded Nigeria’s journey to a second-place finish at the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire. However, critics argued that Hakimi’s consistent performances on the global stage, coupled with his leadership for both club and country, could tilt the scales in his favour.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Walid Regragui, the Moroccan national team’s coach, considers Hakimi among the elite, saying: “For me, he’s the best right-back in the world right now,” Regragui said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian fans and pundits remained hopeful that Lookman will be rewarded for his standout year. The competition for the Player of the Year award is fierce, with Côte d’Ivoire’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams also in contention. However, many believe the battle for the top honoir is primarily between Hakimi and Lookman.

As the countdown to the CAF Awards winds down fews hours from now, the football world eagerly awaits the final verdict on who will be crowned Africa’s best player for 2024. Whether it will be Hakimi’s consistency or Lookman’s explosive brilliance that wins over the voters remains to be seen.